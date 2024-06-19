Glass bangle industry faces crisis amidst rising temperatures

FIROZABAD: The next time you see glass bangles shimmering delicately on a woman's wrist or glittering in a shop, think of climate change. This link is neither unlikely nor far-fetched but a living reality for lakhs of workers bearing the brunt of rising temperatures, which, combined with furnace heat, result in multiple health complications.

For generations, artisans in the famed 'City of Glass' have braved the heat of furnaces to mold glass into bangles. However, the new adversary in already perilous working conditions is climate change, impacting the future of the Rs 1,000 crore industry that employs five lakh people.

Bangles are crafted through a meticulous process that begins with melting glass. Molten glass is frawn into thin tubes, cooled, and cut into the desired lengths, which are then reheated and shaped around a mandrel to form circles.

Aastha Dev, who has been working in the traditional industry where the skill of molding glassinto bangles has been passed down from generations, has been hospitalised twice in the last month after repeated dehydration and isn't sure how long her health will hold out. “It's like working in an inferno,” the 35-year-old told PTI.

“Earlier, the heat was something we could manage, but now, with the temperatures outside also climbing, it's become unbearable. Many of us fall sick, but we have no choice but to continue working. But for how much longer?”

The bangle factories, predominantly small-scale units, lack proper ventilation and cooling systems. During peak summer months, temperatures inside these workshops can soar above 50 degrees Celsius. When outside temperatures themselves cross 45 degrees Celsius with a heat index of 50 degrees Celsius, as in this unprecedented summer, the situation becomes impossibly exacerbated. Workers often suffer from heat exhaustion, dehydration, and other heat-related illnesses.