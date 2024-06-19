India’s seafood exports touch all-time high in FY 2023-24 but decline by 5.38 per cent in value terms

The USA, the largest market, imported (2,97,571 MT) of frozen shrimp, followed by China (1,48,483MT), the European Union (89,697MT), Southeast Asia (52,254MT),Japan (35,906MT), and the Middle East (28,571MT).

The export of black tiger (BT) shrimp increased by 24.91%, 11.33% and 8.28% in quantity, value and dollar terms, respectively, in 2023-24. BT shrimps were exported to the tune of 38,987 MT worth Rs 2855.27 crore ($347.84 million).

China (including Hongkong) turned out to be the major export destination for black tiger shrimp with a share of 28.43% in terms of US value, followed by the USA (18.21%), European Union (18.06%) and Japan (13.12%). Scampi exports have shown a positive trend of 6.42%, 23.22% and 18.96% in quantity, value rupee and US dollar terms, respectively, in 2023-24. The Vannamei shrimp exports have grown in 2023-24 by 0.33% by volume; however, they declined by 11.56% from $4809.99 million to $ 4253.86 million.

Other Major Export Items

Frozen Fish, the second largest exported item, fetched Rs 5,509.69 crore ($671.17 million), accounting for 21.42% in quantity and 9.09% in US dollar earnings. This year, the export of frozen fish increased by 3.54% and 0.12% in quantity and value terms, respectively; however, it declined by 2.31% in US dollar terms.

Fish and shrimp- meal & feed non-edible dried items, the 3rd most prominent item in the export basket, earned Rs 3684.79 crore ($449.17 million), accounting for 15.89 per cent share in quantity and 6.08 per cent in dollar earnings, showing an increase of 15.99%, 34.07% and 31.52% by quantity, value and US$ terms. Exports in this group were exported to the tune of 2,83,019 MT. Unit value growth observed in this group was 13.38%.

Frozen squid, the 4th largest export item, fetched Rs 3061.46crore ($373.40million), accounting for a 5.25 per cent share in quantity and 5.06 per cent in dollar earnings. The export of frozen squid increased by 11.52% in quantity terms.