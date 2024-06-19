Legislative council bypolls in 5 seats across 4 states

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Tuesday the schedule for by-polls to fill five Legislative Council vacancies across four states. Voting for these seats will be held on July 12.

Simultaneously, in a separate notification, the poll panel also announced biennial elections for 11 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, scheduled for the same date.

Three of the five vacancies arose due to the resignation of members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), while the remaining two seats were vacated due to disqualification.

In Karnataka, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar resigned as an MLC in January. He subsequently left the BJP to join the Congress after being denied a ticket for the Dharwad Central Assembly seat. He rejoined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and won the parliamentary election.