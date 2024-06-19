Nadda directs govt hospitals to open heatwave units, asks states to submit data on cases and deaths

NEW DELHI: In the absence of any official data on the number of cases and deaths caused by the heatwave in the country, the Centre on Wednesday asked states to start submitting the data from all health facilities daily and to investigate suspected heat-related deaths.

It also asked the states to disseminate early warnings of heatwaves issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) daily after 4 p.m., with forecasts for the next four days, to health facilities and vulnerable populations.

The directions were given following a review meeting held by Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Wednesday.

The minister also said special heatwave units should be started in central government hospitals.

Following his direction, the Union Health Ministry issued an advisory to the states and Union Territories.

In the meeting, the minister directed officials to ensure that hospitals are prepared to provide the best healthcare to those affected.

“Start daily submission of data on heat stroke cases and deaths, emergency attendance and total deaths from March 1 on the IHIP portal under National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health,” the advisory to the states said.

“Submit data from health facilities, PHC and above, through the designated form (aggregate/patient-level) using P-form level entry,” it added.