Over 1,200 illegal structures demolished in Lucknow's Akbarnagar

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has completed the demolition of illegal buildings on the riverbed of the Kukrail river in Akbarnagar, officials said on Wednesday.

The state government has proposed to develop an eco-tourism hub in the cleared area.

The demolition work, which began in December last year, aimed to vacate illegal encroachments over a 24.5-acre area.

Heavy machinery, including bulldozers, was used to demolish around 1,169 illegal residential properties and over 100 commercial properties.

In total, over 1.320 illegal structures, including religious places belonging to both Hindu and Muslim communities have been demolished in the area. On Tuesday, approximately 100 buildings were razed. The next phase of the operation will focus on clearing the debris.

The families who lost their homes in Akbarnagar have been provided with alternative accommodation under PM Awas Yojna in other parts of the city. so far, over 1,800 families have received new housing.