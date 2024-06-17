Asaduddin Owaisi questions BJP government’s demolition drives targetting Muslims

“In 2015, a mob entered Akhlaq’s house and killed him, claiming the meat in his fridge was beef... The cycle of injustice does not stop. Before and after the election results, only the houses of Muslims are demolished, and only Muslims are murdered. Why are those, who get the votes of Muslims in abundance, silent?” asked Owaisi.

The police action comes ahead of the Eid-Ul-Adha (festival of sacrifice) also known as Bakrid. The action was taken after a tip-off was received that a large number of cows had been held captive for slaughter in the Bhainwahi area in Nainpur, Mandla Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha said.

He added that the local government veterinarian has confirmed the seized meat is beef and that samples were sent to Hyderabad for secondary analysis. “The houses of the 11 accused were demolished as they were on government land,” the SP said.

(With agency inputs)