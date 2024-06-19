PM Modi inaugurates new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar's Rajgir

RAJGIR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University at Rajgir in Bihar.
Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were also present on the occasion.
The educational institute was established through the Nalanda University Act in 2010 and it started functioning in 2014.
The ancient Nalanda University, which existed since the fifth century, attracted students from all over the world.
It flourished for 800 years before being destroyed by invaders in the 12th century, according to experts.
Modi visits ruins of ancient Nalanda
Before the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the ruins of ancient Nalanda, a UNESCO world heritage site.
The ruins of ancient Nalanda comprise the archaeological remains of a monastic and scholastic institution.
It includes stupas, shrines, viharas (residential and educational buildings) and important artworks in stucco, stone and metal. Nalanda stands out as the most ancient university of the Indian subcontinent.
Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the PM's visit to Nalanda.
The PM was briefed about the ancient ruins by Gautami Bhattacharya, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI Patna Circle.
Before his Nalanda visit today, the PM wrote in a post on X, "It's a very special day for our education sector.
The new campus of the Nalanda University would be inaugurated at Rajgir. Nalanda has a strong connect with our glorious past.
This university will surely go a long way in catering to the educational needs of the youth".