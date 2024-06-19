Sita Soren blames party rift for her poll defeat

RANCHI: Sita Soren, the BJP candidate for Dumka Lok Sabha seat, has created a sensation by alleging internal deception in the party for her defeat. According to her, the election in-charge was not loyal to the party and the organisation did not have the strength it should have.

Notably, Sita Soren, the elder daughter in law of JMM patriarch Shibu Soren and three times MLA from Jama Assembly seat in Dumka, resigned both from JMM and Assembly membership and joined BJP ahead of 2024-Lok Sabha polls alleging the party of isolating her and hatching conspiracy against her family members.

Soren was fielded from Dumka by replacing the sitting MP Sunil Soren. She has accused former BJP MP from Dumka, Sunil Soren, Sarath MLA and Dumka in-charge Randhir Singh and former Dumka MLA Louis Marandi of deceiving her and the party as well. Not only that, she has also accused BJP workers of getting managed by the opposition by taking money from them.

Soren further alleged that some BJP leaders and workers had started acting arbitrarily; however, the party received the support of people so the margin of defeat was less.

Support from party

Sita Soren, said that despite the ‘traitors’ in the saffron camp, she is getting support from the BJP and hence, there is no question of leaving BJP and returning to JMM.