Uttarakhand: Manglaur set to witness close triangular contest

DEHRADUN: The ruling BJP and Congress have announced their candidates for the July 10 Manglaur bypoll in Uttarakhand. While Congress has named Qazi Nizamuddin, the BJP has fielded Kartar Singh Bhadana.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Udebur Rahman, son of late MLA Sarwar Karim Ansari.

Based on the electoral analysis, the historical trend of the Manglaur Assembly seat reveals consistent representation by Muslim candidates who have successfully secured seats in the state Assembly.

In the last 22 years, from the 2002 to the 2022 elections, the BJP has not won this seat.

Since the formation of Uttarakhand, the results of by-elections have always favoured the ruling party. Out of the 14 bypolls held since the first Legislative Assembly election in 2002, the ruling party had won 14 out of 15.

The outcome of the Manglaur seat heavily relies on Muslim voters. Historically, the BJP has not been successful in securing votes here. The BJP may have made strategic moves in the upcoming bypolls, but it faces a tough fight from the Congress and BSP.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Congress saw a significant increase of 23,000 votes.

Congress state president Karan Mahara said, “By fielding a parachute candidate, the BJP has proved that they have no organisational presence in the Manglaur constituency.”

Cong nominates Sukhu’s wife from Dehra seat

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s wife Kamlesh Thakur will contest the forthcoming assembly bypoll from the Dehra constituency. This will be for the first time that the wife of a sitting CM is fighting assembly polls. Earlier, Pratibha Singh, the present state Congress president and wife of former CM Virbhadra Singh, had fought the Lok Sabha polls and was the sitting MP from Mandi.