110 deaths and over forty thousand suspected cases of heatstroke in India

NEW DELHI: The unrelenting heat wave has killed at least 110 people across the country and has left over 40,000 people grappling with suspected heat stroke between March 1 and June 18, official sources said on Thursday.

According to ministry sources, Uttar Pradesh is the worst affected, followed by Bihar, Rajasthan, and Odisha.

According to the data compiled under the National Heat-Related Illness and Death Surveillance by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on June 18, six deaths due to heat stroke were confirmed.

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda held a review meeting and directed states and union territories to submit these data from all health facilities daily and investigate suspected heat-related deaths by medical officers.

The direction came in the absence of any official data on cases and deaths due to heat stroke in the country.

Officials said that they are still compiling the data submitted by the states, so the numbers could be higher upon further scrutiny.