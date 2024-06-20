Aghast at HC order scrapping increased quotas in Bihar: Tejashwi

TejashwiPATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said he was "aghast" over the Patna High Court scrapping the hike in quotas for deprived castes in Bihar.

Yadav also questioned the "silence" in the matter of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and declared that his party would challenge the order before the Supreme Court if the state government failed to do so.

"The CM is keeping silent. He likes to fall at the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Let him do so again for placing reservation laws in Bihar in the ninth schedule of the Constitution," Yadav told PTI Video.

"I am aghast at the judgement. The BJP had been trying to scuttle the caste survey, which provided the basis of hiked quotas. It is no surprise that such a verdict has come within days of the party's return to power at the Centre," he said.