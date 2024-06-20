Patna HC strikes down hike in reservations for deprived castes from 50 to 65 per cent

In addition, 10 per cent of seats are reserved for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). If taken together, 75 per cent of seats in government jobs and educational institutions were reserved for SCs, STs, OBCs, EBCs, and EWS.

Only 25 per cent of seats were open for the unreserved category, as per the Bihar government’s order issued in December last year.

The High Court set aside the amendments as ultra vires and violative of equality under the Indian Constitution. The final order in the matter is awaited.

The HC order has come as a major setback for the ruling NDA as well as the opposition RJD and Congress. Both factions had staked their claim for increasing the reservation quota from 50 per cent to 65 per cent, besides 10 per cent of seats reserved for EWS.