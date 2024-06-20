Melting glaciers push power generation to record in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: While people in the plains and hilly regions of Uttarakhand are grappling with scorching heat, the soaring temperatures have proved advantageous for the state’s hydroelectric power projects. The rise in mercury has led to an increase in the water level of the Bhagirathi river due to glacier melting, resulting in enhanced power generation at the Dharasu powerhouse of the Maneri Bhali Phase-2 project, officials said.

“Electricity production in the Maneri Bhali Phase-2 project of the Jal Vidyut Nigam depends on the water level of the Bhagirathi River. Currently, the rate of glacier melting has increased due to severe heat, causing the water level of the the river to reach 150 to 180 cusec feet per second in just two days,” said Sandeep Singhal, the managing director of Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam.