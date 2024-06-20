Tibetan govt-in-exile hails ‘US gift’, counters China

BENGALURU: The visit of the US Congressional delegation led by former United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday to meet Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama is a “gift of the US Congress to the Tibetan people,” said Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the democratically elected President of the Tibetan government-in-exile, which runs from Dharamsala.

In a telephonic conversation with this newspaper, Tsering said, “The ‘Resolve Tibet Act’ — which is recently passed by the US Senate and the Congress, and is awaiting President Joe Biden’s assent — not only talks about Tibet as an independent State, but also counters China’s disinformation propaganda on the Tibetan history, its people and His Holiness the Dalai Lama.”

“The US is the first country to acknowledge the facts of our history. Every other country mentions Tibet as part of the People’s Republic of China,” he said. Tsering, who has just returned from his US visit, said that the Act is a “new tool in the hands of the Tibetan government (in exile) to work with other countries depending upon their political systems.”