Union Minister Savitri Thakur writes ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ incorrectly, Opposition takes jibe

BHOPAL: A viral video showing the newly sworn in union minister of state Savitri Thakur writing the central government’s guiding slogan ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ incorrectly in Devnagari script, has given the opposition Congress fresh fuel to attack the Narendra Modi government.

The video which pertains to an event organised by a local NGO in tribal dominated Dhar district on Tuesday, as part of the statewide launch of the new academic session of schools under the ‘School Chale Hum Abhiyan’, shows Thakur — the newly sworn in union minister of state for women and child development write the Modi government’s slogan incorrectly.

Thakur, the Class XII pass second-time BJP MP from Dhar-ST seat of western MP (who defeated Congress’s post graduate in Sanskrit candidate Radheyshyam Muvel by 2.14 lakh plus votes in the 2024 LS polls) is seen writing ‘Beti Padhao Bacchav’ on the whiteboard instead of the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ slogan. Mocking at the development, MP Congress’s media advisor and senior party leader KK Mishra wrote on social media platform X, “Whose misfortune should we consider this…country, democracy, constitution or education policy.”