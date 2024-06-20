Unprecedented dry spell, Uttarakhand sizzles

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand, a Himalayan state, has been experiencing temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius this summer due to an unprecedented dry spell, surprising meteorologists.

“Compared to previous years, this time the temperature in Uttarakhand has been relatively higher. In Dehradun, the temperature has remained above 40 degrees for 22 out of the last 30 days,” said Bikram Singh, director of the Meteorological Centre, Dehradun.

“One of the main reasons for this is the occurrence of a continuous dry spell in May and June,” Singh added.

Dehradun had recorded 43.9 degrees C on June 4, 1902, and 43.7 degrees C on June 16, 1995, according to meteorological department data. In 1995, the temperature exceeded 40 degrees for 12 days in June. On Tuesday, Uttarakhand experienced intense heat with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees C in 15 cities, including Srinagar, Devprayag and Rudraprayag in the hills.

