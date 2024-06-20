Wall of Article 370 collapsed and fruits of Constitution have been ensured in J-K: Modi

PM Narendra Modi, who is visiting Jammu and Kashmir, said on Thursday that his government is "making efforts to bridge distances between Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring a connection of hearts".
The Prime Minister also stressed that Jammu and Kashmir has changed for the better thanks to his government's hard work for the past ten years.
PM Modi said this while laying the foundation stones and inaugurated 84 developmental projects worth Rs 1,500 crore in Srinagar. The projects span various sectors and aim to boost infrastructure and economic growth in the region.
During the event, the PM distributed appointment letters to over 2,000 individuals for government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, underscoring the government's commitment to employment generation in the region.
In his address, PM Modi highlighted India's achievement of electing a government for a third consecutive term, calling it a significant message to the world. He praised the high voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir during the recent Lok Sabha elections, attributing it to the youth's commitment to democracy.
"The change for betterment in Jammu and Kashmir is the result of our government's hard work over the past ten years," PM Modi said. He emphasized the significance of the abrogation of Article 370, stating that the full implementation of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir has brought new opportunities and growth to the region.
"Wall of Article 370 collapsed and fruits of Constitution ensured in JK, today Indian Constitution has truly been implemented," said PM Modi.
Healso announced that preparations for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir have begun, signaling a new phase of democratic engagement in the Union Territory.
The PM reiterated his efforts to bridge the gap between Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring a connection of hearts and fostering unity.
The Prime Minister's visit to Srinagar marks a significant step in the ongoing development in J-K.
(With inputs from PTI)