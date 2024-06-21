100-page SIT report on Rajkot TRP game zone fire unveils widespread departmental negligence

AHMEDABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Rajkot TRP Game Zone tragedy submitted its report to the government on Friday. A meeting with Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and the SIT members, led by Additional DGP Subhash Trivedi, is scheduled for Friday.

The 100-page report is expected to contain several startling findings, including the involvement of prominent figures.

The Special Investigation Team submitted the preliminary report on the fire within 72 hours, but it took 672 hours to submit the final report. However, while sources believe that top officials may evade accountability, Government Official said no one would be spared.

Subhash Trivedi, head of the SIT in Gandhinagar, stated, "The negligence of various departments has been uncovered. Four IAS officers and one IPS officer have been questioned. Following the tragedy, the causes of the incident have been identified. A 100-page report has been prepared and submitted to the government. Additional investigation is ongoing."

"We have already questioned four IAS and one IPS officer who had visited the game zone in the past and got themselves clicked there. These officers told the SIT they went there with their family members in March 2022 to celebrate the birthday of one of the officers. It was not the opening event of the game zone as is being claimed," said Trivedi.

Trivedi added, "Investigations are ongoing in the Fire Department, License Department, Police Department, and R&D Department. Evidence of petrol used for go-karting at the game zone has been traced back to various petrol pumps."

Administrative sources revealed that a fact-finding committee comprising three IAS officers, formed under the direction of the Gujarat High Court, is expected to submit its report within four to five days.

According to these sources, the report indicates that the Rajkot TRP game zone, despite lacking a fire NOC, was allowed to operate due to "Some influence." The SIT report highlights the absence of an emergency exit and the storage of fuel beyond the permitted level for go-karting vehicles.

According sources, the SIT report has revealed that the Corporation's Town Planning Department and Fire Department have taken no action against the illegal gaming zone, which has been operating for the past three years.

The officials have consistently turned a blind eye to the situation. Despite commercial activities taking place on land which was designated for residential use, no measures were implemented to address the issue.

Additionally, the Corporation's Town Planning Officer and Engineer have ignored the illegal construction. Furthermore, the fire department officials never conducted a single inspection, highlighting their clear negligence.

As many as 27 persons, including children, were charred to death in a massive fire which gutted the entire facility on May 25. A subsequent investigation by police revealed the game zone was running without a no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation.

Following the incident, the state government formed an SIT under Trivedi to find out the causes of fire, loopholes in the system and to suggest steps to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.