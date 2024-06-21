ABC documentary appears to serve an agenda to malign India, says Ministry of External Affairs

NEW DELHI: India on Friday rejected the entire narrative of the ABC documentary 'Spies, Secrets and Threats: How the Modi Government Targets People Overseas' referring to it as biased, untrue and malicious.

"The documentary contains blatant untruth, is biased and reflects unprofessional reporting. It appears to serve a particular agenda to malign India. We obviously oppose any such attempts to condone, justify and even glorify terrorism," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

The documentary features a Sri Lankan Australian journalist and radio presenter Avani Dias, who left India in April after she alleged that she wouldn’t be given permission to cover the elections.

"People should go through the documentary and see how misleading and false it is. The basis of this documentary is questionable," Jaiswal said.