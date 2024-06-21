Cardiovascular disease, heatstroke among reasons for deaths of Indians undertaking Hajj: Centre

NEW DELHI: Cardiovascular disease, pre-existing chronic illnesses, stroke and even heat exhaustion and heatstroke are some of the leading causes for the deaths of Indians who undertook the Hajj pilgrimage in 2023, a government report released Friday said.

“Pilgrims undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage face various health risks, primarily due to the summer timing of the pilgrimage, extreme temperatures reaching up to 49-50 degrees Celsius, and the dense clustering of people in confined areas, including open spaces,” said the document ‘medical care arrangements for Hajj pilgrimage.’

The document, released by the Union Health Ministry, which has been making comprehensive medical care arrangements for Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia for the past two years, came out after at least 98 Indians died during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, which was marked by searing heat and intense high temperatures. Last year, a total of 187 Indians died during the Hajj pilgrimage.

As many as 1,000 people are reported to have been killed during the Hajj pilgrimage this year due to extreme heat in Saudi Arabia.

The report said that “heat exhaustion and heatstroke are prevalent health concerns during Hajj, exacerbated by the scorching temperatures and physically demanding rituals.”

“Pilgrims, often inadequately acclimatised, engage in strenuous activities in exposed areas with limited shade, leading to heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke and dehydration,” it added.

The crowded conditions during Hajj contribute to an increased risk of infectious diseases, including meningococcal disease and respiratory tract infections.

Sharing data, the report said, last year, 72 per cent of pilgrims reported respiratory diseases, followed by 14 per cent suffering from diabetes, which it pointed out worsens due to physical exertion and changes in the routine.

The report stressed that cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death during Hajj, with around six per cent of pilgrims found to be suffering from cardiac diseases last year.

While four per cent of pilgrims reported suffering from gastrointestinal diseases, one per cent reported skin diseases last year.