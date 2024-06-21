Dehradun Diary | Strict measures for land purchase by outsiders

Following the tragic killing of local youth Ravi Badola in a land dispute involving shooters from western Uttar Pradesh, the Uttarakhand government has announced stringent measures regarding land purchases by outsiders. Under the new regulations, outsiders seeking to buy land in Uttarakhand will undergo thorough scrutiny. They are required to submit comprehensive details in a prescribed declaration form, including the purpose of land acquisition and disclosure of any criminal history linked to transaction. CM Dhami emphasized the necessity of understanding the background and intentions of prospective buyers.

Union minister surveys fire-affected areas

Union Minister of Environment and Forests, Bhupender Yadav, visited the fire-ravaged forests of Tehri in Uttarakhand to assess the extent of damage and interact with local residents and firefighters. Stressing on the importance of public participation in forest conservation, he visited nurseries in Bemunda, Hindolakhal, and Badshahithaul. During the tour, Minister Yadav instructed forest officials to prioritize planting broad-leaved and indigenous plant species to restore the ecosystem. Uttarakhand’s Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal and other officials accompanied him.

Leopard cubs welcomed at Dehradun zoo

Two leopard cubs, named Raja and Rani, have been unveiled for public viewing at the Dehradun zoo after receiving approval from the Central Zoo Authority. Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal revealed that their enclosure to the public, marking the culmination of a year-long process since their arrival. The male and female cubs, who had arrived from the Chidiyapur Rescue Center last June, have grown significantly over the past year. Minister Uniyal expressed delight at their official debut, stating, “It is a moment of great joy that these two guests can now be observed by the public on a daily basis.”

Narendra sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@ newindianexpress.com