Indian households' soft drink consumption surges past 50 per cent: Kantar report

NEW DELHI: The average Indian household's consumption of bottled soft drinks has increased in the last two years, breaching annual penetration of 50 per cent in FY24, according to the latest Kantar FMCG pulse report.

The report further said that this trend is expected to rise further with the intensifying summer. It said the average household has expanded its consumption of bottled soft drinks by 250 ml in the last two years.

Moreover, fabric softeners, still considered to be a premium laundry item, have now reached one in every four households in the country, the report said. Besides, washing liquids, another premium laundry product introduced by leading FMCG majors, breached the 100,000-tonne mark in financial year 24. All these trends are "record breakers", the report noted.

The bottled soft drink category had a "massive 41 per cent household growth in MAT (moving annual total) March 2023" and continued to add more households and expanded 19 per cent in MAT March 2024.

On the consumption, the report said now consumers shop for FMCG products 156 times a year, or every 56 hours from online or offline channels. However, the report also added that the average basket value has gone down as shoppers are no longer buying more packs as they were purchasing earlier.

Groceries cover 24 per cent of quarterly expense in a household

Now discretionary premium-end categories like washing liquids and indulgent products such as bottled soft drinks have performed exceedingly well. Still, groceries are the biggest expense in a household, accounting for over 24 per cent of all quarterly expenses.

The report also highlighted that though inflation might have slowed to acceptable levels, its effects are not lost on the consumer.