NEET paper leak: 'Aspirants paid Rs 32 lakh for question papers'

According to the sources in the investigating team, four of the arrested accused have confessed that question papers were arranged for some candidates a day before the exam and they paid around Rs 30 to Rs 32 lakh for the leaked question papers.

Anurag allegedly confessed that his uncle assured him of success in the examination. The night before the exam, he was made to memorize the questions and answers, which perfectly matched the actual exam questions the next day, TOI reported.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said the arrests made in Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana clearly show that there has been organised corruption in the examination in a planned manner and added these BJP-ruled states have become the "epicentre" of paper leaks.