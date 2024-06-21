TNIE's Yoga for All event in Dehradun captivates attendees and wins hearts

On this occasion, a large number of participants were present and Assistant Professor Dr. Somlata Jha from Swami Ram Himalayan University's Himalayan School of Yoga Sciences (HSYS) conducted a one-hour yoga session, where participants practiced various important yoga asanas according to the protocol of the Ministry of Ayush.

Dr. Jha elaborated on the advantages of practicing 'Shavasana' and 'Makarasana', emphasizing that individuals who incorporate diaphragmatic breathing into their routine experience substantial benefits in promoting overall well-being. Engaging in these practices during the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be particularly advantageous for those who have embraced them.

During the practice, the participants were made to practice many types of asanas including Adhomukhishvasana, Ardhachandrasana, Ashtavkrasana, Makarasana, Mandukasana, Padmasana, Paschimottan Asana.

While speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr. Jha emphasized the importance of incorporating Pranayama into one's daily routine, stating, "Every individual should make Pranayama a part of their daily routine because it is a bridge between body and mind." She mentioned that currently, 17 students in HSYS are pursuing a PhD in yoga.

Speaking on the occasion, Sadhna Mishra, the Director of Operations at Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), highlighted the importance of physical well-being by stating, "There are 350 joints in our body and 206 bones in the whole body. There are 26-26 bones in both feet and 27-27 bones in both hands.

If we do 10 minutes of exercise of hands and feet daily, then we get rid of many diseases."

Shedding light on the importance of diaphragmatic breathing, Sadhna Mishra stated, "Depression is released from the left nostril and anger from the right nostril. If we practice diaphragmatic breathing, we can gain control over this."

Ms. Preeti Ghildiyal, Neelam Tripathi, Manorama Nautiyal, and Deepti Negi, who participated in the program, shared with this newspaper, "Yoga postures and yoga have brought unprecedented changes in their lives." Manorama has reduced her weight from 97 to 71 kilos through yoga, and Deepti has reduced her weight from 85 to 70 kilos.

Dehradun resident Nancy Lohani, currently preparing for the UPSC exam, actively took part in a yoga session on Friday. She emphasized, "In today's fast-paced world dominated by unhealthy eating habits and high stress levels, yoga emerges as a rejuvenating practice that brings tranquility to both the body and mind."

As per Jitendra Kapila, "Yoga empowers us to maintain both mental and physical fitness, while also replenishing our energy reserves for work."

Aditi Negi, who is preparing for her MBA, shared on Friday after participating in TNIE's program, "Yoga has shown her a path to remain stress-free, providing the mind with unbroken peace."

The winners were felicitated by Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director, The New Indian Express after the Yoga for All event organised under the joint sponsorship of Swami Ram Himalayan University and PC Jewellers. Sadhana Mishra from SRHU, Dr. Somlata Jha and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.