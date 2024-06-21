World sees yoga as powerful agent for global good: PM Modi

SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the world sees yoga as a powerful agent for global good as it helps people live in the present without carrying the baggage of the past.
Addressing a gathering at the 10th International Yoga Day event at the SKICC here, the prime minister said yoga has helped people realise that their welfare is linked to the welfare of the world around them.
"The world is looking at yoga as a powerful agent of global good. Yoga helps us live in the present moment without the baggage of the past," the prime minister said.
"When we are peaceful within, we can also make a positive impact on the world. Yoga is making new ways of positive change in the society," the prime minister said.
The event was scheduled to be held on the lawns of the SKICC on the banks of the Dal Lake but had to be shifted indoors due to incessant rain.
The prime minister said the number of yoga practitioners across the globe is growing every day and the regimen is becoming a part of their daily life.
"The number of yoga followers is growing continuously. Wherever I go, there is hardly any (international) leader who does not talk to me about the benefits of yoga. In many countries, yoga is becoming a part of the people's daily lives," Modi said as he cited the examples of Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia, Mongolia, and Germany, saying the ancient form of meditation was fast becoming popular there.
In his address, the prime minister also made a mentioned of 101-year-old Frenchwoman Charlotte Chopin who was awarded a Padma Shri for her services in popularising yoga in her country.
Modi said the spread of yoga globally has led to a change in perception about it as more people are travelling to India to get authentic knowledge about it.
"We are now seeing yoga tourism in states like Uttarakhand and Kerala. People are coming to India because they get to see authentic yoga. People are now hiring personal yoga trainers for fitness, and companies are including yoga in mind and body (fitness) programmes for their employees. It has opened new avenues of livelihood," he said.
The prime minister said yoga provides solutions to several problems faced by people today.
"Yoga is not only knowledge but it is science as well. In this era of information revolution, there is a flood of information sources and it is a challenge for the human mind to focus on one subject. A solution for this is also in yoga as it helps the mind to focus. That is why from army to sports, yoga has been included in their routine," he said.
The prime minister said astronauts and people working on space projects are also trained in yoga as it increases "productivity as well as tolerance".
"In many prisons, the inmates are also taught yoga so that they can think positively," he added.
Modi expressed satisfaction that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are also taking up yoga which will help the tourism sector of the Union Territory.
"I have been seeing since yesterday that yoga is becoming popular with the people of Srinagar and (rest of) Jammu and Kashmir. It is a big thing that 50,000 to 60,000 people are associated with yoga. This will attract more tourists here," he said.
Yoga is India's unique gift to humanity: Murmu
NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said yoga is India's unique gift to humanity, and it has become far more important because of rising lifestyle-related problems.
She, along with other officials of the President's Secretariat, also performed yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
"Greetings to the entire global community, especially the fellow citizens of India on International Yoga Day! Yoga is India's unique gift to humanity.
In view of rising lifestyle related problems, Yoga has become far more important today.
"Yoga is a way to physical, mental and spiritual well-being.
Let us resolve to adopt yoga as an integral part of our day-to-day living," the president said in a post on X and shared pictures of her doing yoga.
The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21.
UP Governor Patel, CM Adityanath take part in Yoga Day event in Lucknow
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed different asanas as they led the International Day of Yoga celebrations in the state on Friday.
The governor and the CM were joined by hundreds of people on the lawns of the Governor's House here.
Speaking on the occasion, Patel said, "International Yoga Day is actually a day for new encouragement. The day encourages us to take pride in our traditions."
Speaking before her, the chief minister said yoga is a tool to make the mind and body healthy.
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya participated in a yoga event in Prayagraj.
Yoga Day events were organised at several places across Lucknow by various organisations and saw participation from people of all ages.
Gujarat to set up 51 Yoga Studios' this year to promote the ancient practice: CM
AHMEDABAD: On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday said his government will establish 51Yoga Studios' across the state to promote the ancient practice which benefited people immensely during COVID.
The CM was at Nadabet in Banaskantha district near the India-Pakistan border to take part in the state-level event to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga. Several state ministers and Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary attended the event at Nadabet.
In his address to yoga participants at Nadabet, the CM said yoga a system of exercises for the body and for controlling breathing has reached every corner of the world due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Patel said yoga is the best solution for today's stressful life and has become a public movement under PM Modi's leadership. After the coronavirus pandemic, people's approach towards India's ancient heritage has changed drastically. Yoga has now been widely accepted as a weapon to fight coronavirus. During lockdown, when people remained indoors, they stayed healthy by performing yogic asanas. Yoga helped people boost their immunity and strengthen their lungs, said the CM.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah performed yoga at an event held at a public garden on Sindhu Bhavan Road in Ahmedabad with other participants, said an official release, adding that Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil took part in a yoga programme in Surat.
Other ministers, MLAs, MPs, and BJP office-bearers also took part in yoga events across the state, said officials.
CM Shinde urges people to make yoga integral part of daily life
MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday appealed to citizens to make yoga an integral part of their daily lives.
Speaking at an event in the Marine Drive area here to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, Shinde said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Baba Ramdev have popularised yoga worldwide. Citizens must make yoga an integral part of their daily lives. Everyone must practise it daily, and not just one day, he said.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and civic commissioner Bhushan Gagrani also attended the event, organised by BJP leader Shaina NC.
The United Nations General Assembly, heeding a call by Prime Minister Modi, declared in December 2014 to observe June 21 every year as the International Day of Yoga.