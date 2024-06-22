BJP seeks to placate Jats in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: The BJP is mulling to placate the politically significant Jat community in Haryana in a bid to secure its position for the assembly polls scheduled for later this year.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party managed to win five of the ten seats. The rest went into Congress’ kitty, and of these four—Rohtak, Sonipat, Hisar and Sirsa — either fall in the Jat heartland or have Jat voters in the majority in at least half their assembly segments, underscoring the Jat community’s influence on Haryana politics.

According to sources, recently a meeting was held in Delhi chaired by BJP’s national president JP Nadda in which election in-charges—Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Biplab Deb— were present to discuss the Jat community voters.