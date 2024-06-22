Chief priest of Ram temple consecration ceremony dies at 82

LUCKNOW: Acharya Laxmikant Dixit, the chief priest who performed the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, passed away Saturday morning at the age of 82.

The priest had not been keeping well for quite some time. His last rites were conducted at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi.

According to family sources, Dixit had woken up fine in the morning. While performing his routine chores, he suddenly fell on the ground and died.

“My father breathed his last at around 6:45 am,” said his bereaved son Arun Dixit.

Acharya Dixit was born in Moradabad in western UP in 1942. He was an expert ritualist who used to visit Nepal and numerous cities across the country to conduct Vedic rituals and special pujas. He was conferred with numerous honours and awards like Ved Samrat, Vedi Ratna, and the Devi Ahilya Bai National Award.