Communal violence erupts in Jodhpur, two cops injured

JODHPUR: Two policemen were injured in stone-pelting, a shop was set on fire and two vehicles were damaged as communal violence erupted in a Jodhpur locality, police said on Saturday.

Jodhpur West DCP Rajesh Kumar Yadav said the clash began Friday night over the construction of a gate in the backside of an eidgah near Rajaram Circle in the Soor Sagar area here.

Locals in the area had opposed the gate so that there was no movement of people at the backside of the eidgah. Last night, tension escalated and some people pelted stones, injuring two policemen, DCP Yadav said.

"A shop and a tractor were set on fire, and a jeep was vandalised," a senior police officer said.