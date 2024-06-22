Dalai Lama is free to practice his religion and spirituality, says MEA

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said the Dalai Lama is a “revered religious leader” who is free to conduct his “religious and spiritual activities” in the country, a statement that came after Beijing called the Tibetan spiritual leader a “political exile” and not a “pure religious figure”.

“India’s position on His Holiness Dalai Lama has been clear and consistent. He is a revered religious leader and deeply respected by people of India. His Holiness is accorded due courtesies and freedom to conduct his religious and spiritual activities,’’ said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

The statement came a day after former US Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the Dalai Lama while criticising Chinese leadership. A US Congressional delegation had an audience with Dalai Lama in Dharamshala.