Does world's first 'Miss AI' pageant spell the end for human models?

The world of modeling and social media influence is getting a robotic makeover.

The first-ever AI beauty pageant, organised by Fanvue, has introduced its Indian contestant Zara Shatavari recently. But the question is: Will AI models spell the end for human influencers and modeling agencies?

The jury's still out. Industry insiders offer mixed reactions. The Indo Modelling Fashion Association (IMFA) General Secretary Neeraj KN believes audiences prefer the "original human ramp walks" over AI models, especially for live shows. However, social media monetisation through platforms like Instagram could decline as AI influencers take centre stage.

Social media influencer Sarah Babu acknowledges a potential dip in collaborative post revenue, but believes audiences will have their pick between human and AI influencers.

Vimal Hari, Director of Chennai's Crizase Modelling company, sees AI as a positive force, prompting agencies to adapt and explore new avenues in the digital realm.

Zara Shatavari, India's AI representative, was chosen from over 1500 entries. Created by Rahul Choudhry, co-founder of an Indian mobile ad agency, she'll be judged on beauty, tech skills and social influence alongside other AI contestants.