ED raids Jharkhand land scam suspect, recovers Rs 1 cr cash from home

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided locations of land dealer Kamlesh Kumar and recovered more than Rs 1 crore in cash besides 100 live cartridges. According to ED sources, several other incriminating documents have also been recovered from his Astor Green apartment and other locations in Ranchi.

The raids continued till late in the evening when the report was being filed. Despite being summoned, by the ED, Kamlesh failed to appear before it following which, the raids were conducted, the sources said. The raids are related to the money laundering case linked to the land scam case involving former chief minister Hemant Soren.

Kamlesh is accused of creating fake documents to acquire land worth several crores and has acquired huge property during the past 10 years. The sources revealed that Kamlesh was operating under the protection of many senior officials in the administration and police as well.