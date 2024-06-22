Haryana traffic cop dragged by drunk driver; video goes viral

A traffic policeman was dragged by a speeding vehicle in Faridabad, Haryana after he asked the driver to show documents. The video of the incident at Ballabgarh bus stop has gone viral on social media.
Eyewitnesses, according to NDTV, recounted that as the sub-inspector leaned in through the driver's door to examine the papers, the driver suddenly hit the accelerator. The officer was dragged a few metres, clinging to the speeding vehicle before the car came to a halt. Onlookers and other traffic personnel quickly surrounded the vehicle and rescued the officer.
The cab driver has been nabbed by the police.