INDIA bloc made mistakes in ticket distribution in Bihar: CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya

NEW DELHI: The INDIA bloc's performance in Bihar in the Lok Sabha polls was affected as it made "certain mistakes" there, including in ticket distribution, CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has said.

In an interview with PTI editors at the agency's headquarters, the Left party's leader did not rule out the "Nitish Kumar factor" as also being a reason for the bloc's less than expected returns in the polls.

Bihar Chief Minister Kumar's Janata Dal (United) was in an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress-Left 'Mahagathbandhan' grouping in Bihar and a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, but jumped to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) just before the 2024 general elections.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation general secretary hoped INDIA bloc members the RJD, the Congress and Left parties, including his CPI(ML), will do better in the assembly polls in the state next year.

While the BJP and its NDA partners JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) won 30 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the INDIA bloc could get nine.

One was won by Independent candidate Pappu Yadav.

The CPI(ML) leader said in Purnia an Independent candidate -- Yadav -- won as the RJD refused to give the seat to the Congress.

The CPI(ML) had asked for the Siwan seat but the RJD fought from it and finished third with the JD(U) winning it, said Bhattacharya, whose party won two seats -- Arrah and Karakat.

"Certain mistakes probably had a cascading effect. It affected a number of seats. To give you just one example in Purnia, Pappu Yadav has managed to win the seat. But it's unthinkable that an official candidate of the RJD holds less than 30,000 votes in this kind of a polarised election. The entire party throws the full weight behind that candidate," he said.