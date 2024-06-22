Raipur Diary | No invite for Brijmohan for state yoga event

Senior BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal, an 8-term MLA from Raipur city south seat, has resigned as Chhattisgarh minister after his election to the Lok Sabha from Raipur constituency. A day after he quit, more than his resignation many looked for reasons for his name not being included among the special invitees on occasion of an International Yoga Day state level event in Raipur where CM Vishnu Deo Sai was the chief guest. The names of all six BJP MLAs from Raipur capital were mentioned. Former CM Bhupesh Baghel said that it is an insult to the people of the Raipur LS constituency.

Vision document to create a developed state

Chhattisgarh state NITI Aayog has begun its exercise to seek suggestions from the legislators, academicians, farmers, women, students, businessmen, CII, FICCI, among others to draft and give a final shape to the vision document to prepare Chhattisgarh as a developed state. It has selected ‘Daksh Consultancy’, which has experience of working in states like Gujarat and Goa for giving technical assistance to prepare the document. Eight sector wise working groups have been constituted for ensuring active participation of various government departments.

BOBRN rake for efficient coal procurement

As part of the General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme offered by the Indian Railways, the Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (Balco) has inducted its first Bogie Open Bottom Rapid Discharge Pneumatic High Speed Model (BOBRNHSM) Rake within its operations. This ensures an efficient and sustainable supply chain for the procurement of key raw materials. It enables the smoother handling of coal supplies via rail with each rake supplanting the need for nearly 120 trucks. It boasts to drive superior business performances as the move will help optimise the average rotation cycle for acquiring crucial raw materials, an important factor in sustaining operations.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com