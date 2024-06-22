Some people can blame genes for their obesity, new study claims

Lack of a gene can make some people more likely to be obese, a new study claims.

In a novel revelation, scientists have unearthed a curious link between the absence of the SMIM1 gene in blood and a heightened risk of obesity.

SMIM1 is a gene that encodes a small, conserved protein that participates in red blood cell formation. A team of international researchers, led by the University of Exeter, discovered that people with a genetic variant that disables the SMIM1 gene have higher body weight because they expend less energy when at rest.

Previously known for its role in the production of the Vel blood group antigen, this gene has now been implicated in metabolic processes that influence body weight. Individuals lacking this gene in their blood were found to be more susceptible to obesity.

The study also found that such people are vulnerable to fat tissue dysfunction, increased fat levels in blood, increased liver enzymes as well as lower levels of thyroid hormone. The new research published in Med, and funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and the British Heart Foundation, hopes to find tailored treatments to these concerns.