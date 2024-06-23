1985 Kanishka bombing one of worst acts of terrorism in history: Jaishankar

The 39th anniversary of the bombing of Air India flight Kanishka, which claimed 329 lives on June 23, 1985, was one of the worst acts of terrorism in history, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar said.

“Today marks the 39th anniversary of one of the worst acts of terrorism in history. I pay my homage to the memory of the 329 victims of AI 182 ‘Kanishka’ who were killed this day in 1985. My thoughts are with their families. The anniversary is a reminder why terrorism should never be tolerated,” said Dr Jaishankar on Sunday.

Dr Jaishankar’s statement follows India's recent emphasis on Canada being a safe haven for terrorists.

India has expressed strong disapproval of the Canadian Parliament observing a moment of silence for India’s designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18, a year after he was killed outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia. Nijjar had called for taking up arms against India.

On June 23, 1985, a bomb exploded on Air India flight 182, killing all passengers on board. This was considered the worst act of aviation terrorism until the 9/11 attacks in the US.

The flight had departed from Montréal and was en route to Mumbai via London and New Delhi when the bomb exploded off the Irish coast.

Two days ago, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) announced that investigations into the bombing remain active and ongoing even after nearly four decades. This has led to only one conviction - Inderjit Singh Reyat, convicted on charges of manslaughter for constructing the bomb.

The other suspects, Ripudaman Singh Malik and Ajaib Singh Bagri, were cleared of all charges. The trial cost nearly $130 million and is the longest and most expensive in the history of Canada.