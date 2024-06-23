Blame game erupts between BJP and NDPP after Nagaland poll defeat

GUWAHATI: Stung by their shock defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, allies BJP and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland are now washing their dirty linen in public.

It all started after an NDPP MLA blamed “Hindu fanatics” and “anti-Christian” forces for the defeat of NDPP’s Chumben Murry, the consensus candidate of the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA), to Congress’ Supongmeren Jamir in the state’s lone seat.

The BJP and the NDPP are two key components of the PDA. The result came as a huge shock to the NDPP considering that Murry had the support of all 60 MLAs.

The party felt people rejected it for aligning with the BJP, so it decided to go it alone in the June 26 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls, which will be held after a gap of 20 years.

“We won’t have any seat-sharing arrangement with anybody in the ULB elections. We learnt a big and costly lesson in the Lok Sabha elections. We were punished because of somebody’s fault,” said Moatoshi Longkumer, an NDPP MLA, without taking any names.