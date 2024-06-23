Blame game erupts between BJP and NDPP after Nagaland poll defeat

GUWAHATI: Stung by their shock defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, allies BJP and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland are now washing their dirty linen in public.
It all started after an NDPP MLA blamed “Hindu fanatics” and “anti-Christian” forces for the defeat of NDPP’s Chumben Murry, the consensus candidate of the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA), to Congress’ Supongmeren Jamir in the state’s lone seat.
The BJP and the NDPP are two key components of the PDA. The result came as a huge shock to the NDPP considering that Murry had the support of all 60 MLAs.
The party felt people rejected it for aligning with the BJP, so it decided to go it alone in the June 26 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls, which will be held after a gap of 20 years.
“We won’t have any seat-sharing arrangement with anybody in the ULB elections. We learnt a big and costly lesson in the Lok Sabha elections. We were punished because of somebody’s fault,” said Moatoshi Longkumer, an NDPP MLA, without taking any names.
Citing “atrocities” against Christians, including the burning of churches in ethnic violence-hit Manipur and the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024, Longkumer said these actions went against secularism as enshrined in the Constitution of India.
“Because of all these, public minds were disturbed and we suffered in the polls. We were the unintended victims. The NDPP did not commit any mistake,” he added.
The BJP said the NDPP candidate lost due to the anti-incumbency factor in the state, not for any other reason. The BJP criticised two NDPP MLAs for holding it responsible for Murry’s defeat.
“They are blaming us for the defeat of their candidate, which is unwarranted and uncalled for. The BJP did not contest the polls. It supported the NDPP candidate,” said BJP legislator Imkong L Imchen.
“They are blaming us by playing the religion card, but it was not necessarily an issue in the polls. Anti-incumbency was the major factor in the defeat. But to cover it up, they are blaming us,” Imchen added.
According to him, the BJP has a consistent policy and stands by its alliance and words.
“We could have easily formed the government with the NPF (Naga People’s Front) in 2018 as we had 38 of the 60 MLAs, but we stood by our pre-poll commitment to the NDPP,” Imchen said.
On the ULB polls, he said the agreement ahead of the Lok Sabha elections was that the NDPP would contest only in areas where it has MLAs and the BJP would extend support, and similarly, the BJP would contest in areas where it has MLAs and the NDPP would extend support.
“But they have now grossly violated this agreement,” Imchen said.