Final decision on pulling out from Pro tem speaker panel after INDIA bloc meeting: Senior Congress leader K Suresh

NEW DELHI: As the row over the appointment of pro- tem Speaker escalates, senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Kodikunnil Suresh on Sunday said that a meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders will decide whether to pull out from the panel to assist pro-tem speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab.

Suresh is also a part of the panel, appointed by President Droupadi Murmu to assist the pro-tem Speaker in administering the oath of affirmation to the newly elected MPs.

The Opposition’s move to boycott the panel is to protest against the government’s alleged violation of procedures and conventions by bypassing the eight-term member K Suresh for the post of the pro-tem Speaker.

Speaking to the The New Indian Express, K Suresh said that though suggestions have come up not to join the panel of chairpersons to assist pro-tem Speaker Mahtab, a final decision will be taken by INDIA bloc leaders before the beginning of the session.

“A final decision on accepting the role will be taken today or tomorrow,” said Suresh.

Early this week, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Mahtab as the Pro tem Speaker to perform the duties of the Chair till the election of the Speaker of the new Lok Sabha.

Murmu also nominated a panel of senior MPs comprising Suresh, DMK MP T R Baalu, Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay, and BJP leaders Radha Mohan Singh and Faggan Singh Kulaste to assist Mahtab.

Suresh further said that the government violated conventions by appointing Mahtab, who joined the BJP only three months ago.

“The Parliamentary affairs minister argues that I didn’t have eight uninterrupted terms as a Lok Sabha member. But Mahtab served as a BJD MP for six terms and now he became a BJP MP for the first time. How can a person, who jumped ship to another party, administer an oath to the newly elected MPs? It is a violation of democratic principles ” he said..