BJP likely to back Om Birla as Speaker again

NEW DELHI: Amid speculation over the appointment of a new Lok Sabha Speaker, BJP sources hinted about Om Birla continuing in the post for a second term. Though probable candidates are being talked about, reportedly a consensus is building on the continuation of Om Birla.

A BJP source indicated that in the absence of a consensus on Birla, Radha Mohan Singh, a seven-time MP from Bihar, or Andhra BJP chief D Purande-shwari may be be considered.

The election of the Speaker is due on June 26, followed by President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint session of the two Houses.

Sources said the BJP, through defence minister Rajnath Singh and others, has sought suggestions on the Speaker’s appointment.