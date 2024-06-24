Constitution is the hero as sparks fly at first day of the inaugural session of 18th Lok Sabha

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked up to take oath as the member of the House on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi showed a copy of the Constitution to the PM.

Explaining the symbolic gesture, Rahul Gandhi accused Narendra Modi of attacking the Constitution by appointing Mahtab as Pro-tem speaker. He said the Opposition would not allow the attack on the Constitution.

"This attack is not acceptable to us," Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying by the PTI.

The inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha also witnessed leaders of the INDIA bloc protesting near the Gandhi statue against the appointment of Pro-tem speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab superseding the claims of eight time MP Kodikunnil Suresh.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "The ruling party hasn't forgotten their haughtiness...we can see that they are ignoring the key subjects of the country...the whole Dalit community in India could witness a historic seen if K Suresh were appointed as Pro-tem Speaker...today, BJP has not just neglected Congress, INDIA alliance and K Suresh but the whole Dalit community in India could witness a historic seen if K Suresh were appointed as Pro-tem Speaker...today, BJP has not just neglected Congress, INDIA alliance and K Suresh but the whole Dalit community..."