Fashion designer in the dock over yoga inside Golden Temple

CHANDIGARH: Instagram influencer and fashion designer Archana Makwana has been booked for hurting religious sentiments after she performed yoga at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the international yoga day.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh said, “We have checked the CCTV cameras installed in the temple complex. The girl did not pay obeisance in the sanctum sanctorum. Since it appears to be a move for publicity, an FIR has been registered,” he said, adding that a case has been registered against her at Kotwali police station.

On Friday, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) lodged a police complaint with Amritsar Police Commissioner Ranjit Singh Dhillon against Makwana for performing yoga at golden temple, igniting a wave of outrage within the Sikh community. It has also taken disciplinary action against three ‘sewadars’ (employees) for allowing the woman to perform yoga in the ‘Parikarma’ of the temple.

The SGPC also fined a staffer `5,000 and transferred him to Gurdwara Garhi Sahib, Gurdas Nangal. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the girl had hurt the Sikh sentiments. Meanwhile, Makwana apologized for her “mistake.”