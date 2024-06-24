INDIA bloc to decide on pro-tem Speaker panel after meet, says Suresh

NEW DELHI: Amid an escalating row over the appointment of Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker, senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Kodikunnil Suresh on Sunday said that a meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders will decide whether to pull out from the panel to assist Mahtab or not.

Suresh is also part of the panel appointed by the President to assist Mahtab in administering the oath of affirmation to the newly elected MPs.

The Opposition is considering to boycott the panel to protest against the Centre’s alleged violation of procedures and conventions, bypassing Suresh, an eight-term member, while making the appointment.

Speaking to this newspaper, Suresh said that though suggestions have come up not to join the panel of chairpersons to assist Mahtab, a final decision will be taken before the beginning of the session. “A final decision will be taken today or tomorrow,” said Suresh.