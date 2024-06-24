Jharkhand Congress team heads to Delhi to strategise on assembly polls

RANCHI: A team comprising of 25 members including state ministers, working presidents and other senior leaders of the Congress's Jharkhand unit went to New Delhi on Monday morning to discuss strategies for the 81-member assembly elections in the state, due to be held later this year, with the party's top brass.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will chair a meeting with them in the national capital, told Jharkhand's Congress chief Rajesh Thakur at the Ranchi airport.

Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, general secretary KC Venugopal and state Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir are expected to attend the meeting, he added.