Man from Andhra shot during robbery in Dallas

HOUSTON: In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old Indian man was fatally shot during a robbery at a convenience store in the US state of Texas.

Dasari Gopikrishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh, came to the US only eight months ago.

The incident occurred at a gas station convenience store in Pleasant Grove, Dallas on June 21.

Consul General D C Manjunath, who was in Dallas for a Yoga Day event on Sunday, confirmed to PTI that the incident was unrelated to a shooting in Arkansas as previously reported by various sources.