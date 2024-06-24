Modi remarks raise hopes of J&K polls

SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements during his recent visit to Srinagar and the Election Commission’s announcement for special revision of electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir have raised hopes of early assembly polls in the Union Territory.

The revision of electoral rolls will start in J&K on July 25 and culminate on August 20, according to EC. “After the exercise is over, the EC may announce holding of assembly polls in the UT any time,” a poll official said.

In December last year, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to hold assembly polls in J&K before September 30. It would be the first assembly polls in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K state into two union territories on August 5, 2019. The last Assembly polls in J&K were held in 2014. J&K is presently under the direct rule of the Centre.

With a record voter turnout in the recently held Lok Sabha polls in J&K, especially Kashmir, it is likely that the voter turnout may be higher in the state polls in which local issues will figure, analysts said.

The five LS seats in J&K -- the first major electoral exercise post Article 370 abrogation -- recorded voter turnout of 58.58%, the highest in the last 35 years. After the PM’s statements, political parties hope that polls will be held before the Supreme Court deadline. Not to lose the momentum the government, instead of waiting for more time especially after recent militant attacks in Jammu region, may prefer to hold assembly polls early, political observers said.