Power games | New BJP President: Rajnath, Shivraj RSS picks; Tawde, Bansal PM’s

The race for heading the world’s largest party is heating up. The term of J P Nadda, who is currently heading the BJP, is ending on June 30. The party leadership has been in touch with the RSS to find a candidate acceptable to all. According to sources, the RSS leadership has indicated its preference for Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Shivraj Singh Chauhan. The Sangh Parivar fountainhead wants one of these two ministers to resign from the government and take over as the party president.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, however, are not keen to let go of the ministers. They want to elevate one of the effective party functionaries to the top job. Among their favourites are national general secretaries Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal. Both these leaders have risen through the ranks and have proved their worth in the organization. The appointment of one of them as party chief was expected to go through smoothly.

But the RSS has reportedly stepped up pressure on the BJP leadership to accommodate its opinion in this critical organisational appointment. Sources, however, said that the Prime Minister is not keen to cede control of the party and is likely to soon appoint either Tawde or Bansal as executive president. There is also a chance of the party giving Nadda a short extension in order to avoid confrontation with the RSS.