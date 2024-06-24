Possibility of NEET-UG paper leak during transportation cannot be ruled out: EOU

PATNA: A two-member CBI team arrived in the state capital on Monday to commence its investigation into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, while Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has not ruled out the possibility of the question paper being leaked during its transportation in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh.

A senior EOU official stated that the question paper might have been leaked either during its transportation from the courier company to the main branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) or from the bank to Hazaribagh's Oasis School, designated as an examination centre for the NEET-UG. The question papers were stored in the SBI locker.

The EOU team visited Oasis School after Bihar police, on May 5 (the day of the examination), found a burnt question paper and recovered booklet number 636488 from Khemnichak locality in the state capital.