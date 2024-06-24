NEET-UG row: Over two dozen students detained during march to Parliament

NEW DELHI: More than two dozen students, some of them NSUI members, were detained while protesting against irregularities in NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exams here at Jantar Mantar on Monday.

The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India had planned a march to the Parliament on the day of the commencement of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The students, holding placards and NSUI flags, gathered in large numbers at Jantar Mantar for their 'Chhatra Sansad Gherav'.