Protests erupt at Osmania, Hyderabad Universities over NEET exam controversies

HYDERABAD : The countrywide protests against the alleged anomalies in the conduct of NEET and NET exams reached the Osmania University and the University of Hyderabad on Friday, with students voicing their anger at the National Testing Agency (NTA) for failing to do its job effectively.

The controversy began with irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET exam and intensified when the NTA cancelled the NET exam held on June 18, saying that “it may have been compromised”.

The back-to-back failures of the NTA sparked outrage among students. Protesters demanded thorough investigations into the alleged irregularities in conducting the NEET and NET exams.

At Osmania University, around 300 activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested at the Arts College and burned effigies representing the NTA. Simultaneously, members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and All India Students Federation (AISF) conducted a press meet on the campus. They demanded a CBI inquiry into the NEET paper leak, re-examination, and an investigation into the officials involved in conducting both the exams.

G Jeevan, state convener for universities, ABVP, said: “We want Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy to raise the issue of NEET and NET in Parliament. We will continue our protest until our demands are met.”

Congress MLC and NSUI president Balmoor Venkat addressed a press meet demanding justice for NEET candidates from Telangana. Venu Eppa, a student activist

with the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), demanded dissolution of the NTA, a CBI inquiry and action against those responsible for the paper leaks, and re-examinations.

The University of Hyderabad witnessed similar scenes on Friday morning, with protests at the main gate. Members of various student organisations, including the Students Federation of India (SFI), Ambedkar Students Association, All India OBC Students Association, Bahujan Students Front, Dalit Students Union and Muslim Students Federation participated. They burned effigies representing the NTA and chanted slogans against the agency.

The student organisations demanded the resignation of Pradhan, UGC chairman and the NTA director. They called for a high-level investigation by a retired Supreme Court judge, with an independent panel not related to the Union government.

Additionally, they wrote to the vice-chancellor to revoke NET-based PhD admissions and reinstate entrance examinations at the university level due to the NET cancellation.