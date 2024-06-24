Rahul pens emotional letter to Wayanad before taking oath as Rae Bareli MP

Rahul won both the Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies but had to give up one. “I was a stranger to you and yet you believed in me. You embraced me with unbridled love and affection. It didn’t matter which political formation you supported, it didn’t matter which community you were from or which religion you believed in or which language you spoke,” Rahul said.

“When I faced abuse day after day, your unconditional love protected me. You were my refuge, my home and my family. I never felt for even a moment that you doubted me,” he said.

Rahul also said he cannot forget the “bravery, beauty and confidence” with which young girls translate his speeches in front of thousands of people.

“I don’t know how to thank you for what you have done for me. For the love and protection you gave me when I needed it the most. You are part of my family. I will always be there for each and every one of you,” he said.